At home beauty tips while salons are closed

In most places around the country, salons have shut down to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This also includes many popular stores known for selling hair, skin, and beauty products. A lot of people have had to resort to ordering things online or through popular apps such as Amazon or instacart. If you are quarantined at home, here are some simple but effective hair and beauty hacks that you can do yourself.

Hair:

1.) Beachy Waves

Many beaches have shut down or are being monitored with heavy restrictions. If you are craving that spring break tan and summer waves, you can still achieve it without going to the ocean. All you need is:

A plastic spray bottle

1 tbsp of salt

1 tbsp of coconut oil

1 tbsp of hair gel

1 cup of warm water

Mix the warm water and salt together in the bottle. Combine the coconut oil and hair gel before adding it into the saltwater solution. Shake it up and apply to damp hair.

2.) Cutting your own split ends

Split ends can stump hair growth and not look or feel the cutest. If your ends are especially bothering you and you can’t go out to get them trimmed, this hack is for you. Proceed with your own discretion on this one.

Take a small section of your hair, grip it at the end of the hair shaft, twisting it tightly around. Layers may complicate this trick. Try to work in sections by your hair length and clip back the sections you are not working with. The split ends should poke out after you twist, simply take a pair of scissors and snip.

3.) The Leave-In Conditioner

Perhaps you are running low on some of your beauty products. If you can’t get a hold of them quickly or need an alternative, you can easily make this leave-in conditioner at home to suffice.

Mix one part conditioner with three parts of water. Combine it in a spray bottle or mason jar and apply it to your hair after a wash.

Nails:

1.) Vinegar to the rescue

The salons are closed and not only do you have to do your own nails now, but you have to preserve your already done manicure for as long as possible. If this is the case, this hack is for you. Dipping your nails in vinegar and letting it dry on the surface can preserve your manicure for longer.

The vinegar dries out potential moisture and residue that may chip your nails sooner than you would like. I recommend doing this for your toes after you paint them to achieve that long-lasting pedicure that salons are known for.

2.) Polish on the Skin

Is it a mess when you paint your own nails? Well, try this. With a paintbrush, carefully apply Elmer’s glue all around your nail bed where there is surrounding skin. This way, it will serve as a bumper for polish when you’re painting. This is especially useful when you are using your bad hand.

After the paint dries, the Elmer’s glue should be dry as well. The glue will just peel off and leave you with your pretty paint job.

3.) Matte

Do you prefer zero-shine polish and a matte finish? Well if you don’t own matte polish yourself, turn any one of your normal colors into one.

Find a clean work surface and mix a bit of cornstarch into some of the nail polish color of your choice. Brush the mixture on your nails and it should dry matte.

Beauty:

1.) Brand-new Mascara

It usually does not take more than three months for mascara to start drying up. You should try and replace it every three months. If this is not possible for you, or it starts to dry up earlier, add a few drops of some saline solution into the canister to help with the texture.

2.) No eyelash extensions?

If extensions are now not an option for you and you miss the feel and look of your luscious lashes, here is a trick to help:

Dust some translucent setting powder on your lashes between coats of mascara. The powder helps grip the mascara between coats. This will not only help plump your lashes but make them look fuller and voluminous.

3.) Moisturize and Plump your Lips

Homemade lip scrubs are a great way to remove dead skin to keep your lips feeling soft and smooth. Scrubs also help with increasing blood flow to give your lips a natural rosy color and fuller appearance. Here are some ingredients to make your own natural lip scrub at home:

1 tsp of coconut oil

1 tsp of raw sugar

A dash of cinnamon

