New shuttle stop at the Osprey Fountains opens

Although not useful for most now, when you return to campus, you might find something different about shuttle stops.

According to an email sent by the University, Fountains North stop will be available to students.

The shuttle will pick students up at the end of the walkway. It will not stop directly in front of the Fountains.

This article was updated March 26 at 10:00 a.m.

