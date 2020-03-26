What’s open on campus?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, much of campus life has changed. Most of what students and staff used to be able to do on a day by day basis has either been severely limited or completely shut down until further notice.

While life on campus has become limited, there are a few things that you can still do, as some campus opportunities have special hours of operation.

The Bookstore is closed until further notice, although staff is available to contact from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The Carpenter Library is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for email, text, and chat support only until further notice. The Center for Instruction and Research Technology (CIRT) is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for remote instruction through email, call, chat, or zoom until further notice. The College Optical is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until further notice. The Delaney Student Union is closed with events canceled through Sunday, May 3. Dining Services are running at special hours through May 1. The ITS Help Desk is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 27 and then will shift to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 10 p.m. Sundays. The Lend-A-Wing Pantry Student Government will be handing out Lend-A-Wing Pantry grab bags in front of the Student Union from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (904) 620-2750 and have your N# ready once you arrive. OneJax is available by phone at (904) 303-5357 or email [email protected] or [email protected] until further notice. One-Stop Student Services is available for email support at [email protected] 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until further notice. The Osprey 1Card Office is available for replacement cards only from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice. The Osprey Connector has modified housing routes running 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. Osprey Transit is currently inactive. The Student Government and Student Involvement Center is closed through Sunday, May 3. The Town Center Shuttle has a modified route from the Fountains to Publix at the Town Center running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. The UNF Mailroom – Normal pickup will be suspended until further notice, although you can still drop off and pick up mail at the UNF Annex from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. You must present your faculty/staff Osprey 1Card for identification. The UPS Store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until further notice. Eco Adventure, Field House, Game Room, Golf Complex, Ogier Gardens, Ticketing Box Office, Community First Credit Union, and Student Wellness Complex are all closed until further notice.



Although much of campus life has been limited, the university continues to power through.

