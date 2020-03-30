They’re just like us: Celebs with COVID-19

The recent spread of COVID-19 has proven that maybe celebrities are just like us, as several of them have also been diagnosed with the virus.

In the past few weeks, several celebrities have announced that they have tested positive for the virus. Here is a list of a few:

Tom Hanks: The actor famous for films such as Forrest Gump and Cast Away released a statement on Twitter saying that he and his wife, Rita, had both tested positive for the illness. The couple was in Australia filming for an unnamed Elvis Presley biopic when they were diagnosed. Idris Elba: The English actor announced last week that he had tested positive for the illness, despite showing “no symptoms at all so far.” However, the actor had been around someone who has tested positive for the virus, which sparked the test despite the lack of symptoms. It was later announced that his wife, who stayed with him in quarantine, also contracted the illness. Daniel Dae Kim: The actor famous for his role in Lost was also recently diagnosed with COVID-19. In a video posted on Instagram, Kim details his experience with the illness and expresses that hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, was what aided him the most in his recovery. Kristofer Hivju: The Game of Thrones actor revealed on Instagram that he, too, had tested positive for the illness and urged others to, “visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.” Andy Cohen: Talk show host Andy Cohen announced that he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday. He has since said that the worst part of his recovery was having to be away from his 13-month-old son. : Talk show host Andy Cohen announced that he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday. He has since said that the worst part of his recovery was having to be away from his 13-month-old son. Prince Charles: Coronavirus has managed to hit royalty, too, as England’s Prince Charles has been diagnosed with the virus. He remains in good health, however, and is only displaying mild symptoms.

So far, all celebrities on this list are expected to make a full recovery.

