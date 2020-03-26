UNF announces first confirmed case of COVID-19 at UNF

On Thursday, March 26, the University of North Florida announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19. According to an UNF Alert, the individual who has tested positive is a university employee.

“It was confirmed today that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. It is the first confirmed case at the University. The employee is self-isolating off campus. UNF officials are in communication with the staff member as well as reaching out individually to those who may have been in close contact with this person,” the UNF Alert read.

If you or anyone you know may be sick, please seek testing and self-isolate.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].