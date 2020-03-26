Remaining dining services on campus

From March 23 through May 1, UNF Dining Services will have special hours for the Cafe and Ozzie’s at the Fountains. Chick-Fil-a, Panda Express, Einstein Bagels, Slice, Chopped n Wrapped, Jamba Juice, and Pita Pit will all remain closed until further notice. If you’re still living on campus, here’s where you can satisfy your hunger:

-Osprey Cafe Breakfast: 7a.m.-9a.m. (To-go only)

-Osprey Cafe Lunch: 11a.m.-1p.m. (To-go only)

-Osprey Cafe Dinner: 5p.m.- 7p.m. (To-go only)

-Ozzie’s at the Fountains: 12p.m.-10p.m. (To-go only)

-Alumni Square Outtakes: 7:30a.m.-2.p.m (To-go only)

These hours are subject to change based on the University.

In a statement, UNF Dining Services cited the current issues with COVID-19 as the reason for the change, as well as asked those remaining on campus to understand given the difficult time.

“The safety of our associates and guests remains of the utmost importance. We are taking great care to ensure a safe environment for all by complying with all sanitation and guidelines from the University, CDC and the local health department,” said UNF Dining Services.

“We also ask for your understanding as certain items and/or service formats may not be available. These preventative measures are designed To protect our community from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).”

