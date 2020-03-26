UNF offers students a new grading policy

The question on every Ospreys’ mind has finally been answered: what is going to happen to our grades?

Provost and VP of Academic Affairs, Simon Rhodes sent out an alert to Ospreys regarding this semester’s grading policy, and it appears that the administration has left it largely up to the individual student.

“Student Government, faculty, and university administration have collaborated to produce a “Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory” grading system for the Spring 2020 semester, which you will be able to select on a course-by-course basis,” said Rhodes.

It should be noted that courses with the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading policy will not count towards your GPA, whether you pass the course or not.

The administration has also extended the withdrawal deadline to April 17, although Rhodes urges students to discuss their options with their advisor before making any decisions.

Students will be able to pick their grading options from April 6 to April 20. If you do opt in to the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading policy, you will not be able to switch back.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].