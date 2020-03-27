The graduation that didn’t happen: what to do with the cap and gown

Graduation was cancelled, but you already ordered your cap and gown, so now what?

Well, you could return your regalia items. Herff Jones, UNF’s supplier for graduation caps and gowns, has created a link for regalia returns that can be accessed here.

Even if you have already received your regalia, Herff Jones will provide a shipping label to send the gear back. The package must remain unopened, however, in order for you to get the full refund.

However, before you go through with that return, consider advice from both Herff Jones’ website and from Colin McKinney, UNF’s Commencement Coordinator. Receiving your cap and gown is the perfect opportunity to take pictures and celebrate, even while social distancing.

In order to make this possible, Herff Jones will be shipping all regalia items directly to your home for free, according to an email from McKinney. If taking pictures in your cap and gown is something you might want to do, you should look out for an email from Herff Jones in the coming days asking for your home address.

“We encourage you to make full use of your cap and gown to take pictures, share on social and for your celebration with loved ones. Please be on the lookout for the email from Herff Jones and complete the form as soon as possible,” McKinney said in an email announcement to graduates.

At this time, there is still no decision on whether or not UNF’s Spring 2020 ceremony will be held virtually, or when the new date will be.

For more information and future announcements about UNF’s commencement, click here.

