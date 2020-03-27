UNF announce OPS and student employees may be able to receive unemployment benefits

OPS and student employees who have been unable to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to an administrative announcement sent out on Friday morning.

To find out if you are eligible and complete an application, click here. You can also call 1(800) 681-8102.

According to the university, UNF does not have the authority to pay OPS or student employees. However, with new federal legislation, alternative income options may become available to those who are unemployed due to the Coronavirus.

