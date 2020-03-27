UNF creates a plan to tackle housing and dining refunds

The university made the anxiously-awaited announcement regarding housing and dining plan refunds via an email sent out on the afternoon of Friday, March 27.

According to the email, students who have paid housing charges and have vacated their housing will be prorated through March 23, 2020, with the exception of students who reside at The Flats.

Residents of The Flats who have left campus will be released from their contract. For students with approval to remain in campus housing for the rest of the semester, no refunds will be given.

For students whose belongings are left in the residence halls, the items will be secured until students are allowed back to campus, at no charge.

Refunds will be done through UNF Financial Services, so it is recommended that students set up their direct deposit in order to access the funds. If a student does not opt for direct deposit, the refund will be mailed.

According to the email, “students who have outstanding balances with the University will have this amount deducted before the refund is disbursed.”

For dining refunds, a decision has not yet been made. In the email, UNF stated that the “University administration is actively working with our dining services vendor to determine the details and process of refunding unused dining plan credits.”

The University expects the refunds to disburse in 2-4 weeks.

“We thank you for your patience as we work through the refund process, and we hope these efforts will help ease some of your stress during this challenging time,” the university said.

__

