Photogallery: UNF Osprey’s 2019-2020 Sports Season

Even with spring semester cut short, this has been an amazing season of enjoyable games. Spinnaker want to express our appreciation by sharing some of our favorite photos of some sports teams. Although all sports are not featured, Spinnaker still acknowledges their importance and congratulates all the graduating senior athletes.

UNF Women’s and Men’s Basketball:

UNF Volleyball:

UNF Women’s and Men’s Soccer:

UNF Baseball:

UNF Beach Volleyball:

Featured Image and photos in gallery taken by Darvin Nelson.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].