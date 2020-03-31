FSCJ confirms 2 cases of Coronavirus

Florida State Community College confirmed it’s first 2 cases of the coronavirus.

The two cases reported were from a student and an employee at the college. Similar to other colleges like UNF, FSCJ has shifted its learning remotely to an online structure to help urge people to social distance and help decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

FSCJ has just confirmed that an employee and student have tested positive for COVID-19. Employee has not been to campus since March 6 and student has not been to a campus since March 3. Additional information can be found at https://t.co/cwDZoygdZr. — FSCJ (@FSCJ_Official) March 30, 2020

The student who had tested positive for Coronavirus has not been to the campus since March 3, and the employee has not been to the campus since March 6. The college is reaching out to faculty and students who may have come in contact with the patients.

