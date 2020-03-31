Taco Bell doesn’t abandon taco Tuesdays

Taco Bell is offering free Doritos Locos Tacos to those that order through their drive through, as part of its response to the Coronavirus.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said Marc King, the CEO of the Taco Bell Corp.

In a separate press release, the Taco Bell CEO has stated that all grubhub orders of $12 and up will be delivered for free. So if you decide you don’t want to spend that extra gas money, worry not as you’ll be able to get it delivered to you free of charge.

So if you’re hungry for Taco Bell, take them up on this offer of free cheesy goodness.

