SPONSORED: The UNF Military and Veterans Resource Center

The transition from military life to campus life can be difficult. There are many things to consider, steps to take and adjustments to make. Luckily, the UNF Military and Veterans Resource Center is here to help students have a successful transition. The UNF MVRC focuses on aiding active duty members, veterans, and their families with its special amenities, programs and events.

The MVRC’s main initiative is to offer military-affiliated students tools and services that will help them throughout their college career and well beyond. It collaborates with on-campus offices like One-Stop Student Services, Student Financial Services, the Disability Resource Center, and Career Services to help facilitate access to these programs for students.

“We welcome all active duty military, veterans, and their family members. We want to make sure their quality of life here at campus is as easy and trouble-free as it possibly can be,” said Theresa Hammock, the Program Services Coordinator of UNF Military Veterans Resource Center. “MVRC provides an array of benefits for students that range from group study rooms and referrals to tutoring services to special scholarships for veterans and military dependents.”

What is a military dependent?

They are spouses and children of veterans and active duty service members. Military dependents have access to many of the same perks that the MVRC offers to active duty members, which include free printing, free coffee, special events and more.

Beyond that, the MVRC’s certifying officials dedicate their time to assisting students with transition support services, understanding and applying for VA educational benefits and helping students find their career paths and opportunities.

If you’re an active duty military, veteran or military dependent, the UNF Military Veterans Resource Center welcomes you to take advantage of many resources and services it offers. For more information about the UNF MVRC, you can visit its office on 1 UNF Drive Bldg. 2 room 1100, call them at (904) 620-5131, or email [email protected].

