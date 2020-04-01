Resident Evil 2 remake review

Resident Evil 2 was originally released in 1998 for the original playstation and has been ported to a number of other consoles. Capcom has since then completely remade the original from the ground up for the modern era. While much of the game’s narrative remains untouched, and follows the original game nearly to the letter, it does take liberties in other areas.

Resident Evil 2 takes place prior to the horrific events that happened at the Spencer mansion, and follows our two protagonists Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie police officer who was headed into his first night on the job only to be met with the undead and a number of monsters, as well as Claire Redfield, a young woman who is looking for her older brother Chris. After their meeting, they find themselves in the Racoon City Police Department fighting for their lives to escape.

Both characters follow their own campaigns that intertwine with one another, but there are parts that overlap which cause you to do the same tasks for both characters. There are a number of differences that keep things fresh, such as weapons that can only be acquired by specific characters, as well as different characters you meet along the way like the elusive Ada Wong in Leon’s campaign and Sherry Berkin who Claire rescues in her campaign.

From a gameplay standpoint there are big differences from the original. In the 1998 version because of console limitations, entering and exiting each room would lead to a loading screen and as a result make you safe from whatever it was that was chasing you from the previous room. That sense of security is removed as zombies can now follow you from room to room, constantly putting you on high alert. The camera has also been moved from fixed camera angles to an over the shoulder third person perspective which increases the intensity of the horror.

The remake also comes with additional content that wasn’t present in the 1998 version such as new game modes where you play through “what if” scenarios of some of the residents of Racoon City, but also adds different challenges for a great amount of replay-ability.

Overall, the Resident Evil 2 Remake is an amazing game and a fantastic adaptation of its 1998 counterpart. So, if you’re feeling like you want some intense horrors, look no further than the Resident Evil 2 remake.

