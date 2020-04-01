Renovations begin at UNF Arena

Images courtesy of: UNF Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Stephen Perkins

The entire lower bowl seating of the UNF Arena is currently being renovated to be redesigned under ADA accessibility guidelines.

According to UNF Athletics Director Lee Moon, a new feature is that fans will be able to get to their seats from the top row instead of just the bottom.

“We’re making it more secure, fans can enter their seats from the top row and we’ll have similar chair backs,” Moon said.

Another reason for these changes is the wear and tear.

“The motors on the old seats were wearing out and these seats have been here for 25-plus years,” Moon said.

According to Moon, the renovations should hopefully be done in the next month.

__

