UNF extends remote learning through Summer B

Remote learning has been extended through Summer B, in compliance with the State University System of Florida and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing protocols.

This means that all summer courses will be online, as Summer A and C were moved to remote learning at the end of March. The university strongly encourages students to meet with their professors about summer scheduling.

“The University appreciates all your cooperation and assistance in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. We will continue to update you as future decisions are made,” said the alert sent out to students on Wednesday evening.

