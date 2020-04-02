Mayor Lenny Curry suspends all events in city facilities; Will the concert you planned to attend be cancelled?

Alicia Keys, John Legend, Elton John, and many other musicians were planning to come to Jacksonville to perform, but they may not be anymore. Many future concerts and live shows are being rescheduled, or cancelled, as Mayor Lenny Curry signed a declaration for emergency and moved to suspend all events in city facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Events have been cancelled at venues, such as the TIAA Bank Field, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Times Union Performing Arts Center and the Prime Osborn Convention Center. The Jacksonville Zoo, libraries and public parks are also closed.

The Florida Theater has also rescheduled shows:

“Due to the current Covid-19 global health crisis, the City of Jacksonville asked that all events of 50 or more people to postpone. This effects these Florida Theatre performances:

-MasterChef Jr. Live on March 27 (Rescheduled for October 23, 2020)

-Brothers Again on March 28 (Rescheduled for August 1, 2020)

-Pablo Cruise at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on March 28

-The SteelDrivers on March 29

-Straight Up with Stassi Live on April 5 (Rescheduled for January 30,2021)

-Mandy Moore on April 7

-Neil DeGrasse Tyon on April 8 (Rescheduled for February 4, 2021)

-Chris Botti on April 15 (Rescheduled for March 17, 2021)

-Brittany Howard on April 23 cancelled

-Brian Culbertson on April 26 (Rescheduled to April 25, 2021)

-One Night of Queen on May 1 (Rescheduled for July 27, 2020)

-Jonny Lang on May 3 (Rescheduled to October 18, 2021)

-Gary Allan on May 7 (Rescheduled to August 28, 2020)

-The Happy Together Tour on June 4 (Rescheduled to September 10,2020)”

If you have already purchased a ticket online or over the phone for an event through Ticketmaster, don’t worry, Ticketmaster is sending notifications as well as direct refunds:

” 1. You will be notified that the event is canceled.

2.Your refund is automatically delivered (except UPS fees) to the same card used for purchase.

3. Due to the unprecedented volume of cancellations, please note that you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days. If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets from Ticketmaster.”

You can check the status of a concert or live event by visiting the ticketmaster’s Event Status Updates.

“First and foremost, our primary concern is the health and well-being of fans, our clients and our employees. While some events will unfortunately need to be canceled, we are currently focused on working with event owners to determine how best to reschedule each event for your enjoyment. As you can imagine, this takes time, so we truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this new territory,” stated Ticketmaster’s website.

Though you may not be able to enjoy a live concert within the next few months, you can tune in on the many artists that are performing through social media platforms. Sister-duo ChloexHalle, Jessie J, Tori Kelly and more have used Instagram Live as a way to entertain fans. This way you can enjoy your favorite artist’s music in the comfort of your own home without the mosh pits, sweat, and deafening yells.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].