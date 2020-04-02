Drafting UNF’s first dodgeball team

Austin Hurwitz, catcher for UNF Baseball: There has to be depth on the defensive side and that’s why Hurwitz was chosen. The catcher had a perfect fielding percentage this year and caught six players trying to steal a base. Hurwitz provides a good arm with solid defense and will make an impact when needed.

Solimar Cestero, outside hitter for UNF Volleyball: Cestero was chosen to add more firepower on the attack after leading the team with 424 kills last season.

Logan Clayton, pitcher for UNF Baseball: The sophomore bolsters the flamethrower portion of the team. Along with his fastball, Clayton’s changeup could catch the opponents off guard if they aren’t paying attention.

If dodgeball ever becomes a Division I sport, this team of flamethrowers, stone wall defenders and cerebral threats should conquer over all opponents.