Daily’s offering care packages for those in need

Daily’s Dash Locations will be handing out free care packages on Friday, April 3, from 10 a..m. until 2 p.m. Each location will have 100 care packages to hand out. The care packages are for those that have been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic and they will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The closest Daily’s to UNF can be found on Kernan Blvd. before the JTB westbound exit.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].