State stats: Coronavirus in the State of Florida

There are now over 10760 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state of Florida. In addition to that, there have also been over 190 deaths in the state.

If you have any symptoms of a dry cough, shortness of breath, or fever, stay at least six feet away from other individuals and practice social distancing, as well as seek testing. Social distancing is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of 11:14 a.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 from the Florida Department of Health.

__

