JU announces first case of COVID-19

Courtney Green, News Editor
April 6, 2020

Over the weekend, Jacksonville University announced its first case of COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the University, the individual who has fallen ill was a graduate student who lived off campus. In a campus update, JU stated that the student had isolated for 2 weeks away from campus and had not been on campus since March 21.

The University has contacted individuals who have been in contact with the student.

If you have symptoms of a dry cough, shortness of breath, or fever, please seek testing immediately. Stay at least six feet away from other individuals and practice social distancing.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].