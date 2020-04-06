JU announces first case of COVID-19

Over the weekend, Jacksonville University announced its first case of COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the University, the individual who has fallen ill was a graduate student who lived off campus. In a campus update, JU stated that the student had isolated for 2 weeks away from campus and had not been on campus since March 21.

Jacksonville University confirmed today a graduate student currently living off campus has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 impacting a member of our campus community. Please read the full update here: https://t.co/mVYZYo6dsb pic.twitter.com/smnZ3Xruze — jacksonvilleu (@JacksonvilleU) April 5, 2020

The University has contacted individuals who have been in contact with the student.

If you have symptoms of a dry cough, shortness of breath, or fever, please seek testing immediately. Stay at least six feet away from other individuals and practice social distancing.

