City cat contracts Coronavirus

It was announced on Sunday that a New York tiger named Nadia has officially contracted coronavirus after her caretaker unknowingly had the virus.

Nadia is a 4-year-old Malayan Tiger, currently living in the Bronx Zoo. She was showing signs of respiratory illness, along with several other tigers and lions. Felines, such as pet cats, lions, and tigers are possibly able to contract the disease, so the zoo decided to conduct tests, which yielded positive.

While little is known exactly about coronavirus’s effect on animals, Nadia is said to be doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery. While cats are susceptible to contracting the disease, there is no evidence suggesting that they can pass it to humans, and will make full recoveries, so your feline friends should be fine.

