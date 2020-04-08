How to travel virtually from home

Traveling the world may not be a good idea considering the COVID-19 pandemic, but with today’s technology, you can travel without having to leave your bed.

Many companies and institutions all over the world are reacting to the coronavirus and are adjusting to function online. Though some museums and travel organizations have already had online tours of exhibitions and famous architecture, new online tours are being made more available.

Andy Warhol at the Tate Modern: Though Tate Modern’s doors are closed, they want to share Andy Warhol’s identity with artwork that you may have not been seen before.

The Louvre: The Louvre shares exhibitions such as “The Advent of the Artist’”, “Egyptian Antiquities”, “Remains of the Louvre’s Moat”, and the “Galerie d’Apollon” that explore the Pharaonic period, works from Rembrandt and Delacroix, and much more.

The National Museum of Natural History: These tours range from dinosaur fossils to precious jewels and include past, current, and permanent exhibits. The tours expand to other Smithsonian branches, such as the Hirshhorn and the Smithsonian castle.

Solomon R. Guggenheim: The Guggenheim has posted a collection of over 1,000 works from over 6oo artists.

Travel+Leisure: Travel+Leisure is a travel organization that has created a list of their travel diaries that include virtual sight-seeing, exploring museums, theater, and culture.

NASA: Two National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) research centers have free online tours. The Glenn research center, in Ohio, tours a supersonic wind tunnel, a ballistics lab and more. Virginia’s Langley center maps the facilities that work with flight simulation, vacuum spheres, and materials testing.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art: This museum is filled to the brim with classic paintings and historic artifacts.

National Museum of The United States Airforce: With audio and video information, this 360-degree view tour lets you navigate memorial sites and lifesize airplane models.

National Aquarium in Baltimore: Venture underwater to encounter dolphins, jellyfish, and aquatic creatures from rainforests and reefs.

Some zoos and theme parks have also made virtual tours and live cams available.

San Diego Zoo: Check in on live cams of tigers, polar bears, elephants, baboons, apes, condors, koalas, owls, and penguins.

Walt Disney World: Walt Disney World Resort and DisneyLand Resort have been featured in a series of 360-degree panoramas that Disney launched on Google street-view.

Legoland Florida Resort: Browse LegoLand’s hotel that immerses you into a creative lego world.

Seaworld Orlando: Splash in Seaworld without getting wet as some rides are open for a virtual ride.

Coronavirus has moved the world to take measures to help people feel more connected to the world, especially because many people spend most of the day indoors. Countries, such as Ghana, Argentina, and Canada have closed their borders or created traveling restrictions in order to diminish the spread of the virus.

Virtual tours might not be the same as physically traveling, but it is a considerable and safer alternative.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].