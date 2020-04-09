Top five UNF wins from the 2019-20 season

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

The Ospreys had some historic wins this past year that have resulted in titles and retaining the Old Wooden Barrel for the River City Rumble.

UNF men’s basketball stifles Flames for top spot in standings: Going into the season, this was going to be the best game to watch as both teams were projected to be at the top of the standings. After an 11-2 run in the final three minutes of the game, it looked like the Ospreys could cruise for the win but the Flames had other ideas. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz led Liberty on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 70 with 18 seconds remaining. After a missed shot from Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams was fouled but made one shot that was good enough for the 71-70 win. The Ospreys went on the be one half of the ASUN Regular Season Co-Champions with Liberty. UNF women’s basketball rallies in overtime over JU in ASUN Quarterfinals: Two seasons ago, the Ospreys took on the Dolphins at Swisher Gymnasium in the ASUN Quarterfinals but fell short in overtime, 83-77. Two years later, the Ospreys are in the same situation but have a little more swagger after beating JU at Swisher Gymnasium earlier in the 2019-20 season. Jazz Bond had a standout game with 25 points, eight boards and shot 61 percent from the field in the 77-67 win. UNF baseball tops Ohio State to close season: The Ospreys ended up hanging their hat on the season against a Big Ten opponent in Ohio State, that’s something you don’t see everyday. Tanner Clark was the driving force for the offense with four runs batted in capped off by a three-run jack. In potentially his last game as an Osprey, Eddie Miller went 3.2 innings in relief to get the save for the 9-5 win. UNF men’s basketball edges past Dolphins in ASUN Quarterfinals: Yes, in this season, the UNF men’s and women’s basketball teams beat JU in the ASUN Quarterfinals. This time, the men’s team played the Dolphins at home with a packed house. The scoring was in bunches for both sides but the Dolphins kept creeping up in the final minutes due to Destin Barnes scoring eight points but a pair of free throws from Sams iced the game at 91-85. Barnes hit a shot from Trae Young range before time expired but the game still went in the Ospreys’ favor for a 91-88 win. UNF softball upsets No. 19 Virginia Tech: This was one of the biggest wins for UNF because it came against a Top 25 team in Virginia Tech. Skyler Stockie held the Hokies in check with seven innings of two-run ball on a pair of strikeouts for the 3-2 win.

There were many more wins to choose from UNF beach volleyball’s first win at The Coop to Morgan Clausen’s perfect game against Stony Brook. The Ospreys look to repeat history next season with wins against top opponents.

