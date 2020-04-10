Times are changing and so are store hours: Hours of Operation during the pandemic

New regulations and closures are taking place almost every week. Since the Safer at Home Order was put in place in Jacksonville, here’s a list of some local business, grocery stores, and food-chains that are still open:

Breakfast-

Bagels R Us: This company has home-made bagels cheffed up every morning Tuesday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whether you’re craving a schmear or an egg and sausage sandwich, they have you covered. Due to CDC regulations, it is take-out only at this time. For more information on Bagels R us, click here.

The Mini Bar: Grab your donuts and coffee anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sundays. Both the Gate Parkway and Jax Beach locations are open during those times and are take-out only. For more information, click here.

Maple Street (Jacksonville Beach): This biscuit company has a unique southern menu, with plenty of biscuits of course, that you can view online before you make a call-in order or place one online. You can go get your pick-up orders Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Visit their website to place your order or to get more information.

Lunch-

Sun Deli: This sandwich shop claims to have “the best subs under the sun,” and you can see for yourself by ordering online, over the phone or through take-out Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. To order online or to see the menu, check out their page.

Taco Lu: A favorite of the locals. Taco Lu, located in Jacksonville Beach, is open for the call-out and take-out only. The business is currently serving your to-go orders from the parking lot only, and you don’t even have to get out of your cars. The menu has been limited due to the transition, so make sure you visit their site before you call ahead. Taco Lu is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Angie’s Subs: Taco Lu’s next-door neighbor is also open for business in Jacksonville beach. You can call your order ahead and go in to pick it up. If you’re interested in getting a fresh oven-baked sub, then call at (904) 249-7827, and show up to pick up the order anytime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Dinner-

Biggies Pizza (Jacksonville Beach): There’s nothing like a ma and pops’ pizza restaurant.

Biggies hasn’t made any modifications to their hours:

Monday and Tuesday- 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Wednesday and Thursday- 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Friday and Saturday- 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Sunday- 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

While the hours remain the same, the pizza shop has transitioned to take-out, call-in and delivery orders only. Delivery is only available to Jacksonville, Neptune, and Atlantic Beach. You can find out more information on their website.

Cantina Louie- This Jacksonville staple is still open at their various locations Monday-Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. You can place take-out orders from inside, or call-in your tacos and go pick them up. To find out which location is closest to you, and to view their menu, click here.

Jalapeno Express- If you’re missing all of the food-trucks you used to be able to go to, Jalapeno Express has your back. This food truck is located in Jacksonville beach, and open Tuesday-Thursday (and Sunday), from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday-Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Since this business is on wheels, hours are susceptible to change. You can get more information on their Facebook page.

Grocery Stores:

Most grocery and convenience stores in Jacksonville remain open, but some of the most popular have updated their hours due to the virus. Here are a few:

Publix- You can visit your local Publix from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Walmart- Walmarts are still open, but their hours have shifted to 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Target: Don’t worry, targets are still up and running, but remember to spend as little time in there as possible in the name of social-distancing. The business is open from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Trader Joes- If you’re craving some Trader Joes Cookie Butter, you’re in luck, the company is open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Walgreens- Say good riddance to your 24-hour Walgreens. The new hours of operation are 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Honorable Mentions:

For those who want to stay at home and diss the risk, companies like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and etc., are still available for use. They’re even offering a “no-contact option,” where you can let them know you’d like the delivery driver to just leave your food on the door-step. You can download any of the apps in your phone’s App Store.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].