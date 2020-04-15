Custodial staff and Servepro cleaning company clean the UNF campus

Although most students and faculty are working from home, the UNF campus is still being maintained. Most of the maintenance is being done by UNF custodial staff, and some is being performed by Servpro, a residential and commercial cleaning service.

“Campus custodial staff are performing the vast majority of cleaning on campus. Although, we do sometimes contract with external cleaning firms, such as Servpro, to perform some specific cleaning services,” wrote Wallace Harris, Director of Facilities Operations.

Servpro specializes in restoration, remediation, reconstruction, abatement, removal, and mold remediation.

“Due to the nature of the campus buildings and systems, there is a constant requirement to continue routine cleaning and sanitization of facilities,” said Director Harris. “Even with the majority of campus staff working from home, there is still a contingent of campus staff that have been deemed essential and workers from private companies that are working on-campus projects. Therefore, the requirement still exists to perform daily sanitization of campus buildings.”

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].