How to return your rental books in the midst of COVID-19

Amongst all of the other questions pondering students’ minds during COVID-19, how to return their books is one of them.

The UNF Bookstore recently released information that could help ease this issue.

The bookstore also sent out an email to students with the same FAQ page, stating this:

“Your campus bookstore fully supports learning regardless of where it takes place. Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) concerns, you may not be able to return your outstanding rental titles in-person at the end of class. We have you covered.”

The FAQ link stressed that the due date for returning books was still May 1. However, the link also states that if the bookstore is closed by the end of classes, students must mail them in.

Though the bookstore’s website shows they still have hours of operation, the bookstore is actually closed until further notice.

For detailed instructions on how to ship your books with a free FedEx return label, click here

For those who won’t be able to ship them back by May 1, the “non-return charge date” has been extended 15 days outside of the normal return date. The bookstore claims that this is just to grant a little extra time for your books to arrive in the mail, and they encourage at least having them shipped out by May 1 in order to avoid late charges.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].