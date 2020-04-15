The Walk-Ons discuss new NFL uniforms, WWE and more

Featured image and video by: John Watson

With special guests Jacob Prail and WBIR’s David Schiele, the Walk-Ons gave their weekly update in sports consisting of professional wrestling, the new NFL uniforms of the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a UNF sports update.

Below are the UNF stories being referenced in the show.

Unfulfilled Expectations by: John Watson, News Director: The seasons of UNF’s spring sports teams were brought to a halt in mid-march when the ASUN conference announced all play would be cancelled for the rest of the season. Teams ranging from Beach Volleyball to Baseball were left with only memories of the few games they played.

Top five UNF wins from the 2019-20 season by: Drew McDonald, Sports Editor: The Ospreys had some historic wins this past year that have resulted in titles and retaining the Old Wooden Barrel for the River City Rumble.

