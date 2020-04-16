All about UNF’s Talon Review

The newest volume of The UNF Talon Review was published this past weekend.

The UNF Talon Review started in 2012 and is an inspiration for many young writers to come together for creative writing workshops and publish their work. According to Talon reviews website, “Talon remains focused on continuing its legacy of spotlighting the voices of students and alums of the University of North Florida, while expanding its scope to include writers and artists of all kinds, from all places. Volume 2 will continue to read submissions from all over the world to showcase in our unique, eclectic journals.”

Spinnaker interviewed Christina DeAngelis, the Editor-In-Chief of The Talon Review at UNF, on their newest volume, challenges in publication this semester, and how students can publish in future Talon Review volumes.

Is there anything you are most excited about with this edition?

“I’m really proud of the decisions we’ve made as a team in regards to selecting pieces to feature because I think they complement each other perfectly.”

What is the process for selecting stories?

“Seth printed out hundreds of submissions we received from around the world and categorized them. Everyone on staff got together at my apartment on a Sunday in early January. We read through the submissions and initiated yes no maybe at the end of the pieces. We had a second round of readings to narrow the selection down further to just a handful of pieces. Then, taking what we had left, we figured out which pieces matched up with each other.”

Were there any struggles with this publication and how did you overcome them?

“The main thing we struggled with was getting the team together since we are all on different schedules. We also have lenient deadlines which made the process take longer than expected”.

How can someone get their work published in future Talon Reviews?

“Anyone can submit their work to [email protected] while adhering to the guidelines listed on our website.”

Any parting words or thoughts?

“I had a blast working on Talon Review: First Light and I am very grateful for the opportunity. I look forward to see what Mark Ari’s students produce for future editions of Talon Review.”

