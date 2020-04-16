Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord review

Mount and Blade 2 takes strategy and RPG mechanics and marries them together beautifully.

Bannerlord has been in development since roughly 2014 and, in that time, a lot of development has happened and they finally released the game in a beta form for everyone to try out.

Bannerlord has you play as a leader of a nation where you will build up an army to either plunder other nations, or make allies with other nations. While the actual campaign of Bannerlord is very limited and the story is set to the background, the main meat and potatoes comes from the combat as well as the strategy mechanics.

Combat can be separated into two main areas. In the first area, you take control of your character and actually fight yourself. You’ll use your mouse to aim in the direction you want to strike or block and click away. This isn’t only limited to wars and skirmishes, but also arena battles and multiplayer.

The second area of combat is where you take control of your army and issue orders in real time on the battlefield. Your army size and the orders you issue will determine whether or not you survive the fight.

Aside from combat, Bannerlord also offers many other things to do, such as trading goods, smithing, building up your clan, taking part in quests, and pledging yourself to neighboring nations.

Although the game is still a ways off from being complete, there’s still quite a bit to do in the game, and the overwhelming amount of mod support adds to the fun giving you an even greater variety of things to do.

As a warning, Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord is a steam early-access game. It is a work in progress, so if you don’t like bugs and would prefer to play this in its finished state, it would be best to hold off for the time being. If you do want to jump into the world of Mount and Blade, the game has been getting regular updates and bug fixes since its beta launch.

Mount and Blade is currently only available on PC.

