Jax beaches reopen Friday at 5 p.m.

Mayor Lenny Curry has announced that beaches will reopen Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. and will operate on special hours going forward.

Beaches and parks in Duval County will reopen Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. with certain restrictions. Beaches will only be open from 6am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm Please watch the video for additional details and follow this link for the press release. https://t.co/TmkOmXhphS pic.twitter.com/206hiEbRyZ — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) April 16, 2020

Beaches will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the City of Jacksonville’s press release, Governor Ron DeSantis has limited activity on the beach to “essential activities,” which include recreational activities involving social distancing “such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing.”

The beaches will remain closed at all other times except those specified.

