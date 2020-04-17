UNF College of Education and Human Services announces 2020 Glady’s Prior Award recipients

On Wednesday, April 15, The 2020 Gladys prior awards were hosted by The University of North Florida College of Education and Human Services.

“The Gladys Prior Awards allow us to show our sincere appreciation by recognizing those outstanding teachers who have been dedicated and committed to educating our local youth and making a profound impact in their students’ lives,” said Yendol-Hoppey in a press release.

Together, the awarded teachers have a combination of more than 70 years of teaching experience.

Four Jacksonville local teachers received the award live via zoom. The winners of the 2020 Gladys Prior Awards were Jill Sullivan, Edward Moore, Mary Mickle, and Pamela Adams. All four of these teachers together combined add up to 70 years of experience teaching in the classroom.

