Tips for cutting your hair at home

The idea of cutting your own hair can be a daunting. Many of us have tried it, with varying degrees of success, but in light of the quarantine, more people might need to take the scissors into their own hands. While it isn’t suggested that you give yourself a drastic haircut, there are a few tips you can use to look a little less shaggy.

Get the proper materials It may be tempting to just use your kitchen scissors to snip a few stray ends, but it’s important to get a proper pair of haircutting scissors for even the slightest trim. While you’re atit go ahead and pick up some hair clips and a comb. These materials can help you achieve the closest thing to a salon cut. If your hair is straight, cut it wet. It’s important to pay attention to your hair texture when trimming your hair. If it’s straight, trim it wet. This will help you achieve the bluntest cut. If it’s curly, natural, or coiled, trim it dry, so that you can see how the cut affects the curls. Cut in sections. Instead of trying to tackle all of your hair at once, section your hair off using hair clips to make it easier to handle. Instead of trying to tackle all of your hair at once, section your hair off using hair clips to make it easier to handle. Use the twist method for split ends. An easy method for finding split ends to trim is by taking a strand of your hair and twisting it, which exposes the split ends. You only need to trim about a fourth of an inch off of the strand to get rid of the split end.

Using these tips, you can achieve the closest thing to a salon-style cut in your own home. Try not to go too crazy with it, but if you do, just remember that we’re all spending most of our time in our own homes, anyway.

