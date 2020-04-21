The Walk-Ons talk Jaguars draft picks and G-League

Featured image and video by: John Watson

Interesting future moves by the Jaguars and the NBA G-League pathway program were the topics in this week’s episode of The Walk-Ons.

First Coast News Sports Anchor Mia O’Brien joined the Walk-Ons cast on this week’s edition to share some insightful knowledge about student journalism across the country, the NFL draft and some notable players coming out of the great state of Iowa

Also in this week’s episode, we discuss Jalen Green and his choice to enter the NBA G-League pathway program. Listen to the cast of Drew McDonald, Zach Yearwood, and John Watson as we debate about his decision and more.

In UNF news, two student managers for the UNF men’s basketball team landed job opportunities with professional teams. Here is the link to the full article.

Listen to the cast of Drew McDonald, Zach Yearwood and John Watson in the newest episode of the Walk-Ons.

