Important information regarding on-campus housing beyond May 1

Senior Director of Housing and Residence, Robert Boyle, sent out an email to students regarding information about future on-campus housing beyond May 1. If you have extenuating circumstances that allow to continue to living on campus after May 1, here are some very important details:

You are asked to Log into myHousing immediately and complete the Interim Housing Contract, which will include providing specific details of your current extenuating circumstances. The ability to request to remain on campus will end shortly.

Housing and Residence Life will approve or disapprove each student via their UNF email and is only offering housing for May 1 – May 31.

“Approval to remain in housing May 1 – 31 is not automatic. Those requesting to stay should outline in detail their current extenuating circumstances/hardship. Previously provided COVID-19 housing info/circumstances will not be reviewed,” wrote Boyle. “Housing on-campus beyond May 31 is not guaranteed but may be possible on an individual resident basis. Housing and Residence will communicate via email no later than May 15, 2020 to all assigned residents what housing option may be available beyond May 31, if any.”

If you are approved to remain in housing May 1 – 31, all residents will be assigned to a vacant bed space within Osprey Cove with a cost of $25.00 per night.

Students approved to remain will be assigned to rooms but will not be assigned a roommate to help with social distancing policies. All vacant Osprey Cove rooms will be appropriately disinfected, maintained and cleaned prior to May 1.

All residents approved for May 1–May 31 housing will have until noon on Monday, May 4 to completely vacate their Spring 2020 housing and relocate to their new room within Osprey Cove. Approved residents will have access to both their Spring 2020 housing and their new May 2020 housing in Osprey Cove to help with their relocation. A limited number of moving carts will be available for check-out from the Osprey Fountains Welcome Desk which is open 24 hours per day.

Students who were assigned to Osprey Cove for Spring 2020 and approved to remain beyond 3pm on May 1 will not have to move to another space.

Questions regarding any of this information can be addressed to the Senior Director of Housing and Residence via email: [email protected]

Continue to monitor your UNF e-mail account for any updates or changes.

