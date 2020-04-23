Creating real color: part 4, green
April 23, 2020
For the fourth segment of Creating Real Color, I had the pleasure of interviewing the first UNF student of the series, Sarah Ramos. Sarah is a senior majoring in advertising. In her free time, she creates art with all different kinds of mediums, but usually draws or paints.
Question 1 – What emotions does the color green evoke for you?
Answer – Green is comforting, soothing, calm and gently energizing, vibrant and full of life.
Question 2 – What do you think of when you see green?
Answer – I think of plants and leaves. Then I think of two of the people I love most. My grandmother had beautiful green eyes, and her color was always green. Coincidentally, the same is true of my sweet boyfriend. Green has always been comforting.
Question 3 – What song reminds you of green?
Answer – “Aquellos Ojos Verdes” by Ibrahim Ferrer, “Heat Wave” by Snail Mail, and “Green Mountain State” by Trevor Hall.
Question 4 – How do you create?
Answer – I create from how I feel. A lot of the time I feel like the things I draw or paint are already in front of me, and it’s my job to bring them into existence.
Question 5 – What role does creativity play in your life?
Answer – Creativity is a huge part of who I am. Every part of life is creation, from birth and everything beyond. Creativity is an outlet, a way to process things, and a way to bring new things into the world.
Question 6 – Who or what or where are some of your inspirations?
Answer – Some major inspirations are those I love and nature. Sometimes a really beautiful film will do the trick too.
You can find more of Sarah’s art on her Instagram. Despite being quarantined, hopefully you can find a way to appreciate the beauty in nature today, even if it is just the green grass in your backyard!
__
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.