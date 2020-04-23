What to expect from Netflix’s “Hollywood;” Coming soon

Ryan Murphy is a producer and director who has helped fabricate some of television’s most entertaining shows: American Horror Story, 9-1-1, Glee, The Politician, and now Hollywood.

Hollywood is a limited Netflix series, set in the 1940s, that will explore the ups and downs of fame, and the struggles of trying to make it in show business. There are strong themes of race, vanity, class, and activism that will surround aspiring actors and filmmakers throughout the series.

Murphy’s shows always have the perfect balance of humorous scenes and serious, meaningful content with powerful messages that define entertainment. American Horror Story and the Politician were very well crafted series, so I expect Hollywood to be equally as well-crafted. The actors from his past shows were also superb.

The cast will feature Darren Criss, Patti Lupone, Jim Parsons, Queen Latifah Laura Harrier, and others.

Hollywood will be released on Netflix next Friday on May 1.

