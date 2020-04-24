A guide to learning a new language

Lots of people want to be bilingual, but may not have the time or don’t know where to start. Since COVID-19 has us stuck in our houses for the next few weeks, it is the perfect time to learn a new language. Here are some tips to get started:

Duolingo: You’ve probably heard of Duolingo, an app that teaches and quizzes your knowledge on a language. The lessons are categorized in sections, such as Basics, Clothes, Family, People, etc. This app is recommended for beginners because it teaches the basic pronouns (I, you, he/she, they, we), and basic verb conjugation.

Helpful Websites:

–Mango Languages

–Busuu

–Babbel

–Live Mocha

–Learn a Language

–Duolingo is also a website.

YouTube: Luckily, we live in the age of the internet, so you can find pretty much anything online. YouTube is a great way to dive in the world of a new language. Whether it’s learning the basics, grammar lessons, or watching an entertaining foreign YouTuber with subtitles, there is lots of content from all over the world that you can learn from.

Motivation: A lot of people start learning a new language, but then lose the motivation to keep learning or just forget all about it. It’s important to find a way to maintain the relevance of the new language by continuously learning about its culture and intertwining it with your everyday life.

Many students took a foreign language class in high school, and promised themselves they would stick to it afterwards, but forgot all about it (I know I did). We should take advantage of all the extra time on our hands and apply it to something rewarding. Learning a new language can open many doors and introduce you to new people and cultures that are beyond the language barrier.

