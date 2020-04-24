Florida nears 30,000 cases of COVID-19 as states reopen

There are now nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida, as of 10 a.m. on April 24. There have been nearly 1000 deaths in the state associated with COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Worldwide, 2.7 million people have become infected, with 175,000 deaths globally, according to the World Health Organizations Situation report from April 23.

At this time, some states are reopening for business. Jacksonville beaches reopened on April 17 with mixed response from the public. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared the reopening of tattoo parlors and salons.

