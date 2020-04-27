Meet the pets of Spinnaker

Pets can be a wonderful source of comfort, and no one needs comfort more than now during this quarantine. Luckily, many of us at the Spinnaker have furry friends to help us through these difficult times, and now, you get to meet all of them!

Our four-legged friends include Lewis, the Boston Terrier, Rainer, the rescue dog, and Kira, the gray kitty, among many others.

“I don’t know what I’d do without Kira,” said volunteer videographer Jesse Scales. “During this quarantine, she’s been my best friend and my entertainment.”

__

