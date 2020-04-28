America Strong: The Navy’s Blue Angels and Air force’s Thunderbirds plan to honor frontline healthcare workers

The Department of Defense released plans, in a joint announcement from the Navy and Air Force, to honor the frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel in the midst of COVID-19.

The Blue Angels (Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron) and the Thunderbirds (Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron) will perform in a series of fly-overs in different cities for the next few weeks.

They have collaborated with local governments to help people follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines.

“In order to reach the maximum number of Americans, some portions of America Strong will feature only the Blue Angels or the Thunderbirds, while others will include both teams flying in their signature Delta formations simultaneously. More information to be provided soon on dates and locations,” read the announcement.

They are scheduled to fly in Jacksonville on May 2, according to News4JAX. The official time and location will be released on social media.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said General Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.

