UNF announces a virtual celebration for 2020 graduates

Covid-19 has caused many closures both on-campus and off-campus, as well as a halt to everyday life. Graduation has been no different.

As opposed to a traditional graduation, or postponing graduation to a later date, UNF will be honoring the outgoing seniors virtually on May 1 at the university’s website unf.edu.

“While we are truly disappointed that a traditional on-campus commencement ceremony cannot be held at this time, the University is excited to celebrate our wonderful seniors who have worked incredibly hard to reach the completion of their degrees,” said UNF President Szymanski.

“We passionately believe those who earn a UNF degree deserve to be honored. We hope these celebration initiatives allow our students the opportunity to take pride in their many accomplishments at the university and the hard work it took to achieve this milestone.”

The virtual celebration will be composed of messages from leadership, videos, listings of the graduates, as well as links to other graduation-related department activities and recognitions.

In the week leading up to May 1, the University will be highlighting its graduates on its social media; including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

While outgoing seniors won’t be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, they will still be able to show everyone what they have accomplished over their career as students of UNF.

