The Walk-Ons discuss the Marlins, a huge win against JU and dazzling new uniforms

Featured image and video by: John Watson

Fox Sports Florida’s Kelly Saco joined the Spinnaker sports crew and talked about her experiences in three years of covering the Miami Marlins. Also in this episode, we take a look back at a statement win against JU, and check out some of the best uniforms from the past athletic year.

Stories covered in this week’s episode:

A look back at the Ospreys’ ASUN Quarterfinal win against JU by: Zach Yearwood, Sports Reporter: In the Ospreys’ 3rd meeting of the season against rival JU, this ASUN quarterfinal game featured highlight plays, a back and forth battle and a shocking game-ending buzzer beater. Check out 16:25 in the video above to hear our thoughts.

Top five UNF uniforms from the 2019-20 season by: John Watson, News Director: From volleyball to basketball, the Ospreys had some incredible fits from the past athletic year. While primarily white uniforms dominated the list, an interesting design earned top honors against some stacked competition. Check out 20:30 in the video above to hear our thoughts.

Listen to the cast of Drew McDonald, Zach Yearwood and John Watson in the newest episode of the Walk-Ons.

