Celebrate grads in the state: virtual graduation ceremonies to get in on

Courtney Green, News Editor
May 1, 2020

The class of 2020 will not get to walk across the stage on the day they had planned to for the last four years. The class of 2020 will not get to turn their tassels with their best friend beside them in the auditorium, stadium, field, theater, or wherever their ceremony might have been held.

But the class of 2020 can celebrate together in a different way now, with the promise of getting the things tradition owes them later. In a way, the class of 2020 will be the first to receive two graduation ceremonies: one virtual and the other in-person in the future.

Several Florida universities are celebrating their graduates this week with virtual commencement ceremonies. Support your fellow graduates around the state by tuning in and checking out their celebrations.

University of North Florida

The University of North Florida is spending this week celebrating its graduates of different colleges by encouraging them to share pictures and warm wishes on social media. Graduates can also share a short video of themselves. Celebrate your friends and Osprey family!

University of Florida

UF will be celebrating its graduates of different colleges over the course of this weekend, beginning today with its nursing and medicine PhD students. Click here to get the full line-up.

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

FAMU will be holding their virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.

Jacksonville University

JU celebrated its graduates with a message from their university president and plan to hold an in-person graduation on October 20, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Florida Atlantic University

FAU will be virtually celebrating its graduates on May 6 in a social media celebration.

Florida Gulf Coast University

FGCU is celebrating its graduates on May 3. Graduates can send personal messages, photos, and short videos.

Florida International University

FIU will celebrate its graduates virtually on May 8. Each school will have its own celebration and graduates will have an opportunity to participate in future ceremonies.

Florida State University

FSU will be celebrating its graduates virtually on May 2.

University of Central Florida

UCF will be celebrating its graduates virtually on Saturday, May 2.

__

