Celebrate grads in the state: virtual graduation ceremonies to get in on

The class of 2020 will not get to walk across the stage on the day they had planned to for the last four years. The class of 2020 will not get to turn their tassels with their best friend beside them in the auditorium, stadium, field, theater, or wherever their ceremony might have been held.

But the class of 2020 can celebrate together in a different way now, with the promise of getting the things tradition owes them later. In a way, the class of 2020 will be the first to receive two graduation ceremonies: one virtual and the other in-person in the future.

Several Florida universities are celebrating their graduates this week with virtual commencement ceremonies. Support your fellow graduates around the state by tuning in and checking out their celebrations.

University of North Florida

The University of North Florida is spending this week celebrating its graduates of different colleges by encouraging them to share pictures and warm wishes on social media. Graduates can also share a short video of themselves. Celebrate your friends and Osprey family!

Class of Spring 2020: Share a video and help us celebrate you and your fellow graduating Ospreys! For more details, visit https://t.co/MkSmOzgYzS.🎓 pic.twitter.com/PyIzPHbDiJ — University of North Florida (@UofNorthFlorida) April 16, 2020

Congrats to our spring 2020 graduates! To celebrate the class of spring 2020, we are featuring grads from each college on our social media for a whole week! Stay tuned to see how you can participate! 🎓 #UNFGrad #SWOOPTogether pic.twitter.com/4e33FZSxlW — University of North Florida (@UofNorthFlorida) April 25, 2020

University of Florida

UF will be celebrating its graduates of different colleges over the course of this weekend, beginning today with its nursing and medicine PhD students. Click here to get the full line-up.

This week, @UF is coming together as one Gator Nation as they participate in virtual celebrations to honor their Spring 2020 graduates. Check out what else the virtual ceremony includes here: https://t.co/EBpxzWxp4H

Congratulations, Gator graduates! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/4mWOjvjMkq — Board of Governors (@FLBOG) April 30, 2020

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

FAMU will be holding their virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.

On Saturday, May 9th, @FAMU_1887 will host a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate their Spring 2020 graduates, despite #COVID19. Check out what else the virtual ceremony will include here: https://t.co/g0kRl4PUnh Congratulations, Rattler graduates! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/8t4BZeoxby — Board of Governors (@FLBOG) April 27, 2020

Jacksonville University

JU celebrated its graduates with a message from their university president and plan to hold an in-person graduation on October 20, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020! Jacksonville University's President Tim Cost & Provost Dr. Christine Sapienza wanted to congratulate you virtually. Full video: https://t.co/uocqQU6Hoe Stay tuned graduate & doctoral degree students, we have a message for you this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/55V6KnOs2Q — jacksonvilleu (@JacksonvilleU) April 25, 2020

Florida Atlantic University

FAU will be virtually celebrating its graduates on May 6 in a social media celebration.

Join @FloridaAtlantic as it comes together to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of their Spring 2020 graduates. FAU will host a week-long Social Media Celebration that kicks off May 6. Congratulations, Owl graduates! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/6ZEoTWfxXL — Board of Governors (@FLBOG) April 27, 2020

Florida Gulf Coast University

FGCU is celebrating its graduates on May 3. Graduates can send personal messages, photos, and short videos.

On May 3, @FGCU will host a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate its Spring 2020 graduates. Graduates were able to send a personal message, photo & short video to share in the ceremony to celebrate their special day. Congratulations, Eagle graduates! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/415Czkx5hq — Board of Governors (@FLBOG) April 28, 2020

Florida International University

FIU will celebrate its graduates virtually on May 8. Each school will have its own celebration and graduates will have an opportunity to participate in future ceremonies.

On Friday, May 8th, @FIU will host a virtual commencement ceremony to honor their Spring 2020 graduates, despite #COVID19. Check out what else the virtual ceremony will include here: https://t.co/IpMVBdPQfF

Congratulations, Panther graduates! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/z2iKeNFB13 — Board of Governors (@FLBOG) April 28, 2020

Florida State University

FSU will be celebrating its graduates virtually on May 2.

On Saturday, May 2nd, @floridastate will stream a virtual commencement ceremony to honor its Spring 2020 graduates, despite #COVID19. Check out what else the virtual ceremony will include here: https://t.co/OgieJc84V8

Congratulations, Nole graduates! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/jd1XXyA4On — Board of Governors (@FLBOG) April 29, 2020

University of Central Florida

UCF will be celebrating its graduates virtually on Saturday, May 2.

On Saturday, May 2nd, @UCF will host a virtual commencement ceremony to honor its Spring 2020 graduates, despite #COVID19. Check out what else the virtual ceremony will include here: https://t.co/9mSLbGjo95

Congratulations, Knight graduates! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/ztcC6my7cJ — Board of Governors (@FLBOG) April 30, 2020

