Graduating Seniors: Photo gallery

Senior pictures are a tradition during your senior year. That is, until a pandemic comes around and messes with everyday life. To congratulate the seniors graduating during this time, UNF reached out to its students and asked them to send in their senior pictures, if they got a chance to take them.

Luckily, some students did. Here is a congratulatory photo gallery dedicated to the hard work, time and effort students gave- regardless of the circumstances.

For many seniors, the year went by fast. Even though all of the stress, tears, laughs and screams seemed to last an eternity. Congratulations to the new UNF alumni!

