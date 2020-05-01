St. Johns Town Center and The Avenues mall scheduled to reopen on Monday

The Avenues Mall, St. Johns Town Center and the St. Augustine Premium Outlets are scheduled to re-open on Monday,according to an update from Simon Property President and Chief Administrative Officer John Rulli.

Governor DeSantis announced that most of Florida will enter the first phase of the reopening process while officials continue to wrestle with the spread of COVID-19. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties will remain under the original shutdown order due to their higher rates of infections, according to DeSantis.

Mayor Lenny Curry has also changed restrictions on public stores. On Monday restaurants will be allowed to offer outdoor seating with six feet of space between tables, and indoor seating at 25 percent capacity. Retail stores can also function at 25 percent indoor capacity.

The update gave health precautions that employees are expected to follow. Employees, contractors and vendors will have to screen themselves before coming to work, and stay at home if they have a temperature over 100.4 degrees or exhibit symptoms of a virus. If so, they’ll have to self-quarantine for at least 72 hours until they are symptom-free.

Employees, contractors, vendors, and tenants will wear face masks, be trained in safety guidelines, and be expected to wash their hands often, and stay six feet from customers and others whenever possible.

Play areas and public drinking fountains will be closed and there will be bathroom spacing techniques protocols as well.

