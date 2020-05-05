UNF Student Emergency Relief Fund nears $700,000 and awards $111,569

The University of North Florida community has raised nearly $700,000 for the Student Emergency Relief Fund and scholarships, according to a May 5 press release.

The UNF Student Emergency Relief Fund was created to provide immediate financial assistance to students dealing with housing situations, food insecurity, employment issues and other personal challenges during the COVID-19 crisis.

Of the nearly $700,000 raised, $111,569 has been awarded (though not completely dispersed yet) to students. A total of 127 students have been approved for awards, according to a statement provided by the University.

Students receiving aid from the Student Emergency Relief Fund can expect to see awards disbursed within 2-3 days from when they are posted.

Though 127 students have been awarded thus far, 280 students total had applied for aid as of May 4. As with any other financial aid, there are criteria factors involved in awarding funds from the Student Emergency Relief Fund. Some of these criteria include:

Demonstration of financial need as a result of tragedy/catastrophe. Ex: Loss of employment related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Documentation of either student or parents’ loss of income.

Current enrollment.

Satisfactory Academic Progress in good standing.

Unmet financial need determined by FAFSA (meaning the student has not been awarded their full expected Cost of Attendance).

According to UNF’s press release, every UNF vice president, the deans of each college, a dozen members of the University’s Board of Trustees, the UNF Foundation, the UNF Student Government and the University Police Department have contributed to the Student Emergency Relief Fund.

In addition to the dollars raised so far, UNF Foundation Board members Drs. Anne and Robert Lufrano have generously offered to match up to $50,000 in total for future gifts to the Student Emergency Relief Fund.

For more information on donating to the Student Emergency Relief Fund, visit the Annual Giving website. For students interested in applying, visit the Student Emergency Relief Fund website.

