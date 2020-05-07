UNF names Karen Bowling to new position, Vice President of Jobs

Karen Bowling will be the first Vice President of Jobs.

According to a May 7 press release, Bowling will be assuming her new position effective immediately, in addition to continuing her position as director of UNF’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

As the Vice President of Jobs, Bowling will “lead strategic university-wide efforts on cultivating relationships with external partners that advance internships, externships, career immersion and permanent job placement for UNF students and alumni.”

“Creating strong job opportunities for our students is of the utmost importance. This position will help serve as an engine of our economy by connecting our highly qualified pipeline of talent with the businesses and companies that need their skills,” said UNF President David Szymanski in the press release. “As the state of Florida continues to be the leader in job creation, Bowling will work alongside business and community leaders in engaging our well-prepared students and strengthening their employment pathways during these challenging times and beyond.”

The Vice President of Jobs is a newly created position that was announced only last month in an interview with President David Szymanski.

Bowling is one of only two potential candidates who were interviewed for the position last week. She has served as the first director of UNF’s Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and will now be the first Vice President of Jobs.

