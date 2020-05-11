Salons and barbershops reopen today– how can I get a haircut safely?

Barbershops and salons reopen today on the executive order of Governor Ron DeSantis. If you’re like most of us, you’re probably getting a little shaggy from lack of haircut or dye jobs, and although the prospect of getting your tresses tamed might seem exciting and important, there are ways to go about it safely for all parties involved — as in, you and your stylist and other patrons of the salon.

Wear a mask

As obvious as this sounds and as depressing it is to say, we’re still not past the point of needing masks. Employees of salons and barbershops will continue wearing masks, and patrons should as well to minimize the risk of infection.

Adhere to capacity limits

Salons and barbershops in the state of Florida may be operating with capacity limits. In some cases, they will be asking patrons to wait in vehicles rather than gathering in the waiting area. Whatever the policy, it’s best to adhere to it. Make an appointment ahead of time, wait your turn, and of course be patient while employees disinfect between clients and make the experience as safe as possible for you and them.

Maintain distance

When inside the salon or barbershop, make sure you pay attention to markers on the floor letting you know where to stand so you aren’t in another’s 6-feet of space. While some waiting rooms might be open for gathering, it’s a good idea to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Fever? Don’t go out

If you’re sporting a fever over 100 degrees, definitely skip the idea of going out to get a haircut. It’s not worth risking the health of other patrons, employees of the salon, and the families of those employees who will be going home at the end of the day after cutting your hair.

The more all of us practice safety in public, the faster coronavirus infections decline and the sooner we can go back to some semblance of normal.

